Expertly grown in its sprawling turf fields in the Vale of York, Rolawn’s Medallion® Turf has this week been used in over 14 high-profile gardens at the prestigious Chelsea Flower Show - many of which have been awarded coveted RHS gold medals.

Rolawn, the UK’s leading supplier of turf and landscaping products, has been based in the region for almost 50 years after specifically selecting Yorkshire when it relocated in 1976 from its original location in Aberdeenshire.

The site the family-run company currently occupies in Seaton Ross was chosen after tests showed the ideal growing conditions offered by the area, described by Rolawn as “the UK’s soil supercentre for turf growing”.

Since it was founded in 1975, Rolawn has delivered over 186 million rolls of its Yorkshire-grown turf to gardens across the UK.

From its Vale of York base, Rolawn has supplied to some of the country’s leading garden designers at this year’s show, including the gold-winning garden by high profile gardener, author and broadcaster Chris Beardshaw, who incorporated Rolawn’s topsoil, compost and Medallion® turf into his ‘A Life Worth Living Garden’.

Seven other award-winning gardens also incorporated Rolawn’s Medallion turf.

Along with RHS Chelsea Flower Show, Rolawn has been the chosen supplier for some of the country’s most prestigious gardens and garden designers, including to The Royal Parks and Palaces.

Jonathan Hill, Rolawn’s sales director, said: “Yorkshire is the ideal place to grow our Medallion® turf. Due to the conditions here we can be confident we’re supplying the very best products we can for these incredible gardens.”

He continued, “To have our turf selected by the elite in horticulture gives us great pleasure and satisfaction. It proves to us that we’re doing it right and we’re proud to deliver Yorkshire-grown turf to all corners of the UK.”

Chelsea Flower Show is one of the highlights of Rolawn’s yearly event schedule, but the turf grower will be continuing to supply its products to show gardens and events throughout the 2023 season, including the full calendar of this year’s BBC Gardeners’ World Live events.