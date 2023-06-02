Michael Johnson was remanded in custody after a jury returned 14 verdicts of guilty at the end of a week-long trial.

They heard how he had sexually abused a girl and raped a woman some years ago.

Both had to go through the ordeal of giving evidence against him.

Johnson, 64, of Hill Top, Barlby, had denied two charges of rape, two of attempted rape and 10 of indecent assault. He had previously admitted six charges of indecent assault and one of gross indecency.

He will be sentenced in July.

“You have been convicted on clear evidence from a number of witnesses,“ Judge Simon Hickey told Johnson. “There can only be one sentence.”

He asked probation officers to prepare a report on the danger that Johnson poses to women and children “in general”.

When Johnson returns to York Crown Court, the judge will decide whether he should be given a special sentence to protect women and children from him in future.