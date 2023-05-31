The Cookery School at The Grand recently welcomed guests from around the city to celebrate the launch.

The classes, held by Cookery School Director Marc Williams, cater for varying abilities. They cover exciting and unexpected barbecue skills and dishes, such as cooking pizzas and chocolate fondants on the bbq as well as those familiar summer favourites.

The evening was attended by Weber themselves who, in conjunction with Marc Williams, showed the adaptability of the barbecues and guests got involved and made their very own pizzas.

Classes will run throughout the summer months until September and range from Weber Essentials to Weber Barbecue Classics.

The classes start in the state-of-the-art Cookery School for preparation and an introduction from Marc before moving to The Courtyard with views of the city walls, where you will spend the rest of the time alfresco, learning to master the barbecue.

To book classes at the cookery school, go to: https://www.thegrandyork.co.uk/cookery-school/cookery-classes/