The Leveson Centre is a support centre at York Community Stadium for people living with cancer, established and run by York Against Cancer.

The centre has offered complementary holistic therapy, including reiki, hypnotherapy, aromatherapy, and reflexology, which the charity says has been well-received by patients.

Reflexology therapy at the Leveson Centre (Image: York Against Cancer)

Due to high demand, the charity is bringing in a second therapist, meaning that there will be more availability for patients to benefit from these services.

The charity covers the cost of up to six sessions of therapy for patients.

Debbie Smith, General Manager at The Leveson Centre, said: "We are delighted to see the positive response to our complementary therapy programme.

"Our goal is to provide a wide range of holistic support services to cancer patients and their families, and being our first service offered, we are so pleased to see the positive impact it has had so far on improving symptoms, reducing stress, and improving the overall quality of life to cancer patients."

Craven therapy room at The Leveson Centre (Image: York Against Cancer)

Both therapists, Alethea Pritchard and Sarah Yates, have years of experience and qualifications working with cancer and palliative care.

Alethea Pritchard said: "The demand for our complementary therapy program has been beyond our expectations.

"We have seen first-hand how these therapies have made a difference in the lives of our patients, and we are committed to expanding the program to accommodate the increasing need for these services."

The Leveson Centre is staffed by practitioners who provide personalised care and support to cancer patients.

For more information about The Leveson Centre and the complementary therapy programme, please visit www.thelevesoncentre.org.uk or contact support@thelevesoncentre.org.uk or 01904 202647.