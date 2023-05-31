The move follows London-based Ptarmigan Land North submitting plans for the homes just south of Cattal station.

The 2ha site presently contains a waste transfer station, outbuildings, house and garden areas.

The application is separate to others concerning the planned ‘garden village’ of up to 4000 homes known as Maltkiln.

Developer The Caddick Group last September released a master for 4,000 homes based around Cattal railway station.

However, earlier this year, land for around half the homes were withdrawn from the scheme, leading to the former Harrogate Borough Council to pause work on a development document for central government.

Council planners said they can still produce a scheme based around Cattal Station, with the Caddick Group also confident a scheme can go ahead, adding it would in time produce revised proposals.

However, before the new North Yorkshire Council can determine the scheme, it must gain approval for a new development planning document from central government.

Ptarmigan’s planning application said: “The application site is located at the heart of the new settlement and represents a logical and sustainable first phase of development.

"In this context, the application for this site has the potential for integration with the proposed new settlement whilst creating a proposal that could stand alone.”

The Ptarmigan plans also show a variety of traditional-looking homes, explaining the surrounding Maltkiln scheme could have strong implications in their possible appearance.

Their application continued: “The time-line of applications is important, and should Maltkiln come forward it is clear that detailed design work at the Cattal Street site will have to be considerate of adjacent development.

“The details are not available at the time of publishing and future developers will be required to work closely with the Local Authority and adjacent developers to create an integrated scheme. With this in mind the above illustrations are a suggestion rather than a definitive proposal.”

Whixley Parish Council has said it objected to the ‘speculative’ and ‘isolated’ Ptarmigan plan for 50 homes.

The parish council said no development should be allowed on the site unless it is part of a comprehensive scheme guided by an adopted development plan, within the guidelines of the former Harrogate Borough Council’s Local plan. Any development in this “inaccessible and unsustainable location” was also premature, without supporting services like schools and shops.

The council added just because the site was next to a railway station does not make it ‘sustainable.’

Similarly, North Yorkshire Highways says it does not support this standalone application. It calls on Ptarmigan to work with its Planning Department on the wider Maltkiln scheme to ensure it is ‘fully master planned’ for the 'most appropriate land use' and that funding is secured to deliver its infrastructure.