The 'secret' spot, with access from York's riverside walkway, has been given an orange makeover following sponsorship by popular Italian aperitif liqueur Aperol.

The continental company is sponsoring the Gourmet Bar at the Novotel in Fishergate - decking out the exterior with bright orange sun umbrellas to promote the alcoholic drink which has a similar lurid shade as Irn Bru.

The bar has a large outdoor eating and drinking area as well as a terrace with view over the Foss - open to both hotel guests and non-residents.

The new Aperol terrace at the Gourmet Bar by York's riverside at the Novotel

Max Dupont, food and beverage manager at Novotel, York, said: "We are trying to do a promotion so people stop to have one Aperol - or a second one.

"Our terrace is a lovely place in the sun to have a drink.

"It is open for everybody to come and enjoy."

He said when Aperol saw photos of the hotel's terrace bar the company made inquiries to sponsor it.

The drink is most commonly served as a ' spritz' - a long-serving cocktail featuring Prosecco and soda water with a slice of orange and plenty of ice. It has become increasing popularity in the UK in recent years. Besides its unique colour, it has a distinctive bitter-sweet taste.

Max said: "It is the new fashion, the new trend. Prosecco has been very popular in the past few years but now people want Aperol Spritz."

He said the bar had sold 100 Aperol Spritz - at £9 a cocktail - during last weekend's sunny spell.

Besides the new colourful umbrellas, the bar also has new furniture on the terrace.

The bar also serves food, including Sunday lunches, with one course priced at £15.95; two courses for £21.95, and three courses for £26.95.

How to make an Aperol Spritz

Here's how to make Italy’s number one cocktail.

The official ratio of ingredients is: 3-2-1- three parts Prosecco (75ml), two parts Aperol (50ml), and one part soda (25ml).

Start by filling a large wine glass (or official Aperol Spritz glass) with plenty of ice, then add three parts Prosecco (75ml), then two parts Aperol(50ml), and finish with a dash of soda (25ml) and stir briefly.Garnish with an orange slice and enjoy!

Aperol fact file

Aperol has been around for more than a century but become popular in the UK in recent years

* The Italian bitter aperitif is made of gentian, rhubarb and cinchona, among other ingredients

* Its name comes from apero, a French slang word for aperitif, the term for an alcoholic drink taken before a meal to stimulate the appetite

* Originally created in 1919 by Luigi and Silvio Barbieri, it did not become widely popular until after the Second World War, and took off in Britain in the late 2010s.