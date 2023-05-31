Police are asking for the public’s help to find a wanted man from North Yorkshire.
TJ Glendinning, 23, of Scarborough, is wanted in connection with an ongoing investigation.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said officers have carried out extensive enquiries to locate him and, as part of those enquiries, the force is now asking for the public to report any sightings of him.
Glendinning also has links to the Leeds area.
Anyone who has seen him or knows where he is now is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 and speak to the force control room.
If you have an immediate sighting call 999.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
When passing information, quote the police reference number 12230095083.
