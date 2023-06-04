There was a small matter of a coronation that year - just as there has been this year. Back then, it was the young Queen Elizabeth II who was crowned, of course. Several of our photos today relate to that event.

There was a lot more going on in York that year than the coronation of a young queen, however, important as that was.

York, like other cities around the country, was slowly emerging from the shadow of the war.

Our photos - some of which come from our own archive, some of which were sent in by readers, and some of which come from the wonderful Explore York digital archive at images.exploreyork.org.uk/ - show a variety of street scenes which give a good sense of the city as it was all those years ago.