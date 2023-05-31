The Age UK shop, in Front Street, Acomb, will be supporting The Big Help Out, a voluntary initiative to celebrate the Coronation and provide volunteering opportunities throughout 2023.

For Volunteer’s Week - which runs from June 1 to 7 - The Big Help Out will be encouraging people to experience volunteering and make a difference in their communities.

As one of the charities involved, Age UK is asking the public to sign up to try their hand at volunteering across a variety of roles supporting older people.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “Volunteers are the backbone of Age UK shops and without their support and dedication the charity would simply be unable to raise the vital funds the shops generate.”

The shop in Acomb will run a taster session day during Volunteers Week 2023 for those keen to try their hand at being a charity shop volunteer and find out more about what it involves.

Anyone interested is asked to sign up via The Big Help Out app or in store at the Age UK store at: Unit 4 The Old School, Front Street Acomb York YO24 3BN.