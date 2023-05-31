The Apprentice presenter visited the automotive venue with restaurant after flying into Sherburn airfield on Thursday with three companions.

After lunch, they toured the centre, which hosts car meets of up to 700 vehicles.

Lord Sugar also saw the store and met garage and body shop staff, impressed with the car repairs and restorations under way.

Sales manager Amy Moss said: “We were delighted to have such prestigious company in our midst and even more thrilled to get the opportunity to show Lord Sugar the whole venue and introduce him to our unique destination for discerning car enthusiasts. He was very interested in everything we do onsite and promised to return as it is such a short flight away from his home.”

After posing for photos with staff, Lord Sugar flew back to London. For more details of The Motorist, visit https://www.themotorist.com/store