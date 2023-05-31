Lindum Turf, based at Thorganby near York, won the Sustainable Garden Product of the Year category at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show for its plastic-free wildflower turf.

Professor Chris Harrop OBE, chair of the panel of judges at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, said this year’s shortlist included an impressive range of entrants, covering all aspects of sustainability and gardening.

Prof Harrop said: “The judges reflected on the sad reality that the UK is one of the most nature depleted countries in the world and that the nation’s biodiversity is under serious threat. Lindum’s Wildflower Turf goes some way to help address this.

“The Lindum Wildflower Turf is the first to be grown without plastic matting. Its compost is peat-free and recycled, but most importantly it supports a huge range of pollinators and insects with its 27 species of wild flowers, perennials and herbs, all native to the UK.

“The judges fully support Lindum’s mantra that wild flower turf should be grown plastic-free, ‘The way nature intended’, and are delighted to announce them as this year’s winner.”

Lindum Turf has invested heavily in recent years to create the plastic-free wildflower turf.

Some turf grown in the UK, including other wildflower turfs, contains single-use plastic mesh which gets buried in the ground when the turf is laid.

Over time, the mesh decays into harmful microplastics that pollute the soil and can leach off into nearby watercourses. The mesh can also have an extremely damaging impact on wildlife, with hedgehogs and other small animals becoming trapped in it and suffocating or starving to death.

Lindum Turf owner Stephen Fell said everyone who worked at the company was thrilled by the win.

He said: “The RHS Chelsea Flower Show is the pinnacle of the gardening events and by far the most prestigious. Everyone wants to win at Chelsea.

“To achieve that with a product we have innovated ourselves is incredible. It adds tremendous credibility to what we’ve created, and what we’re trying to achieve – making turf sustainable and something that enhances the environment rather than potentially damaging it. I’m extremely proud of everyone at Lindum Turf.”

Earlier this year, Stephen launched a campaign calling on the turf industry at large to remove single-use plastics from its products by 2030, to prevent the damage it causes.

The campaign is backed by Juliet Sargeant, who won a Gold Medal at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2016, and a Silver Gilt Medal for her popular Blue Peter Garden in 2022, plus industry body the Turf Growers Association (TGA).