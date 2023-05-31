As a priest each will be able to carry out the full range of sacraments amongst the community and congregation, including presiding at Holy Communion.

The Bishop of Selby, the Rt Revd Dr John Thomson, will ordain the Revd Alison Hutchinson at St Mary, West Lutton, at 6.00pm on Saturday (June 3) and the Revd James Congreve-Horn at St Michael-le-Belfrey, York, at 6.00pm on Sunday (June 4).

The Revd Alison Hutchinson is Assistant Curate in the Wolds Valley benefice.

A Licensed Lay Minister since 2015, she was licensed as Focal Minister to the Howardian Benefice.

The Bishop of Selby said: “Alison has responded to the call to be a deacon with passion and enthusiasm in the rural parishes she serves.

“I am confident that as priest, she will grow in faith and love with these communities as they seek to live Christ’s story in a changing rural landscape.”

The Revd James Congreve-Horn is Assistant Curate at St Michael-le-Belfrey in York.

“James has discovered during his year as a deacon that God asks everything of us and yet gives us everything we need," said the Bishop of Selby.

“I believe that this willingness to embrace the call to sacrifice will enable him to offer a rich priestly ministry.”

The Bishop of Whitby, the Rt Revd Paul Ferguson, will ordain the Revd Richard Grant and the Revd Dawn Ward at St Mary's, Thirsk, at 10.00am on Sunday.

Richard Grant and the Dawn Ward (Image: Supplied)

The Revd Richard Grant is one of two Assistant Curates in the Benefice of Thirsk.

“In his first year of ordained ministry, Richard has already made a mark with his infectious love for people, inspired by Jesus," said the Bishop of Whitby.

“It will be a joy to be part of his growth into priesthood.”

The Revd Dawn Ward is one of two Assistant Curates in the Benefice of Thirsk.

A Retail Pharmacist Manager for 41 years, Dawn worked with Harm Reduction teams to reduce drug usage, and through providing end of life care she supported people in extremely vulnerable periods.

“Dawn has brought her previous experience of lay ministry and of serving people within the health service," said the Bishop of Whitby

“It is so good that as a priest she will have more opportunities to offer loving support to the people in the Thirsk benefice.”

The Bishop of Hull, the Rt Revd Dr Eleanor Sanderson, will ordain the Revd Steve Cox at All Saints, Kilham, at 6.00pm on Saturday and the Revd Jonny Guy, the Revd Shelly Jones and the Revd Jenny Rankin at Hull Minster at 3.00pm on Sunday.

Clockwise: Steve Cox, Jonny Guy, Shelly Jones and Jenny Rankin (Image: Supplied)