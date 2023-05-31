North Yorkshire Police said there have been a number of cold callers going door to door in York.

A force spokesman said: "We've had more than one group of men knocking on doors today across York. Some are offering to clean windows and others are offering gutter cleaning or roof repairs.

"We strongly advise that you do not agree to any work been done by these people as they are not believed to be from registered businesses.

"They are being intimidating, refusing to leave properties and often increase the price once any work is completed.

"It may be worth passing this information on to any vulnerable family, friends or neighbours to make sure they are ok."