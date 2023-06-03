TIME to welcome our new babies of York.
Say a big hello to: Tilly Beau Jackson, Edward Andrew James Mercer, and Frankie Ray Wright.
Thanks to all the York parents who have been sending in photos of their newborn babies.
We publish the photos in The Press and online - for free. And if you would like to have your baby featured please send us their photo via this online link: www.thepress.co.uk/newbabies
Time to meet this week's babies....
---
Tilly Beau Jackson
Baby's date of birth?
April 15
Baby's weight?
7lb 3oz
Where was the baby born?
York
Full name of parent?
Adam and Beth Jackson
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Selby
Anything unusual about the birth?
Induced at 39 weeks.
---
Edward Andrew James Mercer
Baby's date of birth?
March 3
Baby's weight?
7lb 4oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent?
Abigail Baker and Shaun Mercer
Where do you live ?
Easingwold
Anything unusual about the birth?
When we arrived at the hospital I was already 'ready to push'. After two hours we needed a little help but another hour later he arrived.
---
Frankie Ray Wright
Baby's date of birth?
April 15
Baby's weight?
2lb 10oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent?
Georgia Fearn and Jake Wright
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Foxwood
Anything unusual about the birth?
He followed in his big brothers footsteps and was very eager to meet us, born via emergency C-section at 30 weeks due to pre-eclampsia.
Send us your new baby photo
If you would like to have your baby featured please send us their photo via this online link: www.thepress.co.uk/newbabies
* These photos will appear in The Press, York on Tuesday
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here