Say a big hello to: Tilly Beau Jackson, Edward Andrew James Mercer, and Frankie Ray Wright.

Thanks to all the York parents who have been sending in photos of their newborn babies.

We publish the photos in The Press and online - for free. And if you would like to have your baby featured please send us their photo via this online link: www.thepress.co.uk/newbabies

Time to meet this week's babies....

Tilly Beau Jackson

Tilly Beau Jackson (Image: Supplied)

Baby's date of birth?

April 15

Baby's weight?

7lb 3oz

Where was the baby born?

York

Full name of parent?

Adam and Beth Jackson

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Selby

Anything unusual about the birth?

Induced at 39 weeks.

Edward Andrew James Mercer

Hello Eddie! (Image: Supplied)

Baby's date of birth?

March 3

Baby's weight?

7lb 4oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent?

Abigail Baker and Shaun Mercer

Where do you live ?

Easingwold

Anything unusual about the birth?

When we arrived at the hospital I was already 'ready to push'. After two hours we needed a little help but another hour later he arrived.

Frankie Ray Wright

Frankie, born at 30 weeks (Image: Supplied)

Baby's date of birth?

April 15

Baby's weight?

2lb 10oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent?

Georgia Fearn and Jake Wright

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Foxwood

Anything unusual about the birth?

He followed in his big brothers footsteps and was very eager to meet us, born via emergency C-section at 30 weeks due to pre-eclampsia.

