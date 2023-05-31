Train driver members of the union Aslef have walked out today (Wednesday, May 31), and will again on Saturday (June 3), meaning Northern and CrossCountry operators, among others across the country, are not running services today or on Saturday.

On Friday (June 2), the RMT union will also walk out, meaning usual services will be limited.

RMT began the rail strikes on June 21 last year, with both unions claiming that they have not been given a fair pay offer by the Government over the last 12 months.

Aslef has claimed that train drivers have not had a pay rise for four years.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: "These strikes have been co-ordinated by union leaders to disrupt passengers in a week which will see major events such as the first ever all Manchester FA Cup final, the Epsom Derby and a number of concerts and festivals across the UK.

“Not content with impacting the hundreds of thousands of people who have looked forward to these events all year round, unions are also targeting their own members’ pockets by forcing them to miss out on pay every time they strike.

“The Government has facilitated a fair and reasonable pay offer, now union leaders must do the right thing and put this to their members.”

