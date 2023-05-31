Nigel Adams, whose Selby & Ainsty constituency includes Tadcaster, Sherburn-in-Elmet, and villages west of York, was hitting back at a story in last week’s Daily Telegraph.

The uproar comes as Conservatives in the area are busily selecting a candidate for the new Selby Constituency at the next General Election, expected in 2024.

The Telegraph said Mr Adams, plus fellow Boris Johnson supporters Nadine Dorries and Alok Sharma, are expected to step back from Parliament before the next election to take up peerages granted in Mr Johnson’s upcoming resignation honours list.

But the newspaper also reported supporters of the former Prime Minister saying the three were threatening to call early by-elections due to Mr Johnson’s referral to police over further alleged breaches of Covid-19 lockdown rules.

It said a Johnson ally told The Telegraph: “If it transpires that the Government has tried to report Boris to the police for entirely lawful activity just for political purposes then I’d expect three by-elections to take place.”

The newspaper then recalled the steadfast support of the three MPs to the former Prime Minister.

However, Nigel Adams has since told the Guido Fawkes website he has no plans to force an early by-election.

After using a rude word, the MP added: “No one has spoken to me, no one has said anything. These people just make things up.”

Nigel Adams confirmed to the Press: “It’s such a nonsense made up by journalists or those in Westminster who spend too much time speaking to journalists.”

The former government minister announced two years ago he would not seek re-election, leading to Selby Conservatives to start work on finding a successor earlier this year.

After ‘dozens’ applied for the new Selby constituency, a party committee has been sifting down the numbers, with a candidate expected to be announced in November.

This week, Guido Fawkes reported a shortlist of 6-7 candidates with North Yorkshire councillor and association treasurer Andrew Lee as front runner.

The website said of the Appleton Roebuck and Church Fenton division councillor: “Lee is supposedly the one to beat, given his grassroots support.”

Guido Fawkes also quoted shortlisted candidates as including former Downing Street special advisor and energy expert Sam Richards; Hannah Galley, a former 10 Downing Street press officer and senior consultant for Portland Communications; and journalist Seb Payne, currently London-based director of the think tank Onward.

Local party sources confirmed to the Press these and a few others remain on the shortlist. Further sifting will reduce numbers to a ‘manageable’ level before members of the new Selby Constituency association have a final vote.

In 2019, Nigel Adams secured the old seat with a 20,137 majority and 60.3% of the vote. Based on current polling, UK Polling Report predicts a Conservative hold.