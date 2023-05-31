North Yorkshire Police say it happened in a wooded area near Barlby Road in Selby known as the Green Mile at around 1pm on Bank Holiday Monday (May 29).

A police spokesman said: "A man, believed to be in his late teens was seen exposing himself.

"He was described as being 6ft tall with a slim build, fair hair with a curly fringe. He was wearing a black and grey tracksuit.

"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and to locate the individual involved."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email sam.powell@northyorkshire.police.uk

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Sam Powell If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230097197