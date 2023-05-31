North Yorkshire Police has reported that Kacie, 16, was last seen when she left her home in Thirsk between 5.30pm and 6.30pm yesterday evening (Tuesday, May 30).

It is believed that she could be in the York area and officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Kacie, 16, has been reported missing and may be in the York area (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

Kacie is described as approximately 5’5”, and had light brown hair at the top, going to blue on the left and purple on the right. She also has two nose piercings.

She was last seen was wearing a black top with a gold imprint, jeans, and blue and orange Nike trainers.

Police are now asking for anyone who may have seen Kacie, or who has information about her whereabouts, to contact them.

Any immediate sightings of Kacie should be reported to 999. Any other information which would assist the investigation can be reported to the Force Control Room via 101.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230098306 when passing information.