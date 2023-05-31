Police are pleased to report that a teenager who was reported missing from Thirsk has been found.
Yesterday, North Yorkshire Police reported that a teenage girl, 16, hadn't been seen since she left her home the evening of Tuesday, May 30
The girl was found safe and well last night (Wednesday, May 31).
Officers thank everyone who shared the appeal.
