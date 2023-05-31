And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list from National Highways shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• A64, from 9pm June 5 to 5.30am June 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A64 eastbound and westbound, Grimston Bar to Hopgrove roundabout, lane closure for survey works.

• A64, from 9pm June 12 to 5am June 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A64 westbound, Bondhill to Askham Bryan, carriageway closure for carriageway repair works, diversion route in place via Local Highway Authority network.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.