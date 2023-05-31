York's motorists are being warned of two road closures to avoid in the coming days.
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list from National Highways shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A64, from 9pm June 5 to 5.30am June 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A64 eastbound and westbound, Grimston Bar to Hopgrove roundabout, lane closure for survey works.
• A64, from 9pm June 12 to 5am June 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A64 westbound, Bondhill to Askham Bryan, carriageway closure for carriageway repair works, diversion route in place via Local Highway Authority network.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here