Martin Steyn, 48, also bombarded the woman with messages including: “You will get what you deserve”, “I want you to die” and “Just fall down dead”, said Brooke Morrison, prosecuting at York Crown Court.

On another occasion, he reached through her letterbox when she was in the house.

He was on bail with conditions not to go near the woman or contact her throughout his campaign against her at her Selby home and at her place of work between January 15 and March 10.

“He has absolutely terrorised his ex-partner,” said Recorder Dapinder Singh KC.

Steyn, of Eastgate, Goole, denied two offences of stalking, one of malicious communications and one of assault but was convicted after a trial at York Magistrates' Court. He admitted a charge of criminal damage.

York magistrates decided the case was too serious for them to sentence and sent him to York Crown Court where he was jailed for three years and six months and made subject to a five-year restraining order designed to protect the woman.

Defence solicitor Neal Kutte told the crown court: “The cause of this offending is his mental health deteriorating in a situation where he wasn’t taking medication.”

Ms Morrison said police arrested Steyn for assaulting the woman on January 15 and released him on bail.

Then for more than a fortnight, he regularly visited her home including when she was at work, walking between the front and back gardens and staring through windows until she put a sheet over one of them.

On January 25, starting at 8am, he paced up and down her garden for 20 to 30 minutes before picking up a weight in the garden and smashing the kitchen window. He climbed through and came into the hallway as she fled out the front door.

On January 30, he scared her during a visit to her place of work and later she saw him start to run towards her house as she was driving home.

After she arrived home, Steyn began walking around the house, shouting at her and putting his hand through the letterbox.

She called police and Steyn ran off, only to return after police had left and shouted at her through the letter box until police returned and arrested him.

Mr Kutte said Steyn accepted he had caused the woman distress and upset.