Staff at the animal home describe her as a ‘very sweet girl’ - although they admit she can be stubborn.

“Lottie is a friendly but very big and sometimes very powerful girl who can be stubborn when she does not want to walk,” a member of staff at the animal home said.

“Lottie is totally unaware of her own size and thinks she is just a teeny little lap dog.”

Due to Lottie’s size she can be quite strong on the lead on occasions, but is undergoing training at the animal home to help with this.

Staff say her training is going well.

“Lottie has spent quite a period of time in kennels ... so will need some help adjusting to a home environment. So we are looking for adopters who would be willing to help support Lottie through her transition into family life,” the RSPCA staff member said.

“Lottie is a happy girl who has such enthusiasm for life.

“She never has a cross word to say and will always greet us with a smile.”

Lottie is not suitable for first-time dog owners and will need to be homed with adopters who are experienced with giant breeds.

“We are looking for adopters who will be dedicated to her training and keeping her safe,” the staff member said.

“Lottie is very sociable with other dogs whilst out and about but can sometimes get a little overexcited which some dogs do not appreciate, so adopters will need to keep her under control at all times.”

Lottie has mixed well with other dogs at the centre. But although staff say she is great out and about with other dogs she will need to be the only dog in an adult-only home. Adopters must have their own large secure garden with six-foot fencing.

The RSPCA says it will be ‘collecting applications and selecting the most suitable home for Lottie’.

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of local supporters to allow it to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year.

To find out more, or to see what other animals are available for adoption, visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk