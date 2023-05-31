The Skipton Building Society seeks to replace an existing shopfront, façade and erect new partition walls at 35 Parliament Street.

The building society, which has been based there 13 years, also seeks work at the rear, which faces onto Newgate Market, and was constructed in the 1960s or 1970s.

Planning documents say the plywood facia at the back is failing and needs replacing and render is cracking, allowing water to leak in.

Furthermore, existing single-glazed windows are poorly insulated against noise, smell and heat and also need replacing.

“With regards to noise and smell, the rear elevation of the property directly faces the range of street food stalls on Newgate Market, and over recent months the level of noise and smells from these busy stalls have started to impact upon the Building Society, whose customer facing offices (where customers receive financial advice, discuss mortgages and savings) sit directly against these windows, both at ground and first floor level.

“The single glazed windows are also resulting in loss of heat from the offices; double glazed replacements would reduce heat loss and allow the building to be operated in a more sustainable fashion,” the application continued.

Furthermore, the scheme would improve the condition of the building and the experience for staff and customers.

Plans also concluded: “The proposed works will enhance the appearance of the existing building, and in turn the contribution it makes to York’s Central Historic Core Conservation Area, and the setting of the Newgate Market Public Realm.”

City of York Council has yet to determine the planning application.