The Yorkshire Asian Young Achiever Awards – known as “the YAYAs” – are in their fourth year and celebrate young Asian people across Yorkshire. The organisers are urging York young Asians to enter the awards.

The annual awards celebrate young South Asians who have overcome disadvantages and have broken down traditional barriers to progress and the deadline for entries this year is June 19.

Ruhee Dawood, 25, of Newland Park Drive, off Hull Road in York, won the Yorkshire Asian Young Achiever Award in 2021 for the Achievements in School/College category.

Of Indian origin, and born and brought up in Kenya, Ruhee was awarded a Sharifah Sofia Albukhary Scholarship to study Chemistry at the University of York. Despite the challenges of graduating in the year of the pandemic, she graduated at the top of her year.

She was also awarded the Department’s Whinfield Medal for her achievements. Ruhee then won a further scholarship, a Chemistry Wild Fund Platinum Award, to fund her PhD at York in a Molecular Materials group led by Dr Alyssa-Jennifer Avestro.

Now in the third year of her PhD, Ruhee said: “The Yorkshire Asian Young Achiever Awards inspire confidence in ourselves and help to propel us further in our respective fields, whether it’s an academic career or as leaders in the public, private or sporting sectors.

“I recognise the importance of having role models that you can relate to, and I try to do my part in giving back to the wider community. I have taken up active mentorship roles to encourage and support international students from ethnic minority groups to pursue studies in STEM subjects by helping them lower barriers for themselves.”

As well as the award for Overcoming Life Obstacles and an overall 2023 Young Asian Achiever of the Year, the YAYAs celebrate exceptional achievements in sport, health, the arts and creative industries, media, education, the private sector, public sector, not-for-profit sector, young entrepreneur, and achievement in school or college.

Since their inception, the YAYAs have attracted high-profile supporters, including the Hollywood actor Riz Ahmed, BBC newsreader and York St John University chancellor Reeta Chakrabarti, and English cricketer, Adil Rashid.

BBC journalist Reeta Chakrabarti is Chancellor of York St John University

The awards are open to any young person aged 16 to 30 of South Asian heritage who was born in or lives and works in Yorkshire. Sponsors of the awards include Morrisons, the Home Office, LanguageCert, University of York, Barnardo’s, alongside headline sponsor, York St John University.

Shortlisted candidates will be invited to a gala dinner in November at Cedar Court Hotel in Bradford alongside business leaders, celebrities, and influencers.

The award ceremony will be presented by BBC TV and Radio presenter and stand-up comedian, Noreen Khan.

To enter or nominate a young person for the awards go to YAYAS – Yorkshire Asian Young Achiever Awards 2023.