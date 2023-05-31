The first-ever countywide plan is currently being developed to promote the tourism industry and help attract an increasingly diverse range of visitors, while also dealing with a host of issues that have affected the sector.

The destination management plan will aim to promote a year-round visitor economy and will also investigate ways of addressing skills shortages and increasing wages as workers in the sector have traditionally had lower salaries.

North Yorkshire Council’s tourism officers, who are responsible for drawing up the destination management plan, are also hoping to work with key partners to improve sustainable transport links, such as bus and train services, to provide visitors with easier access to travel across England’s largest county.

North Yorkshire Council’s leader, Cllr Carl Les, said: “The visitor economy has long been one of the drivers of North Yorkshire’s overall economy, and we recognise the importance which the industry has in supporting thousands of businesses across the county.

“The opportunities that are now being provided with the new North Yorkshire Council are immense, and it will be the first time that we will have a countywide plan dedicated to promoting the visitor economy.

“This will not only support the industry and the tens of thousands of jobs it provides, but it will also help attract new enterprise and more visitors for the opportunity to enjoy locations in North Yorkshire that are already known across the world.”

A draft destination management plan is due to be finalised by the end of June, before a bid is then expected to be submitted to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Support in September for North Yorkshire to become a Local Visitor Economy Partnership (LVEP).

The council, which launched on April 1, will also be engaging with businesses, business networks and the leisure, culture and tourism sectors across the county in the coming weeks to help develop a strong partnership.

A marketing campaign has been launched to promote tourism and is being funded by £50,000 from the Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund, which is providing £2.6 billion nationally to help finance the levelling up agenda to tackle regional inequalities.

The digital campaign runs until July and is focusing on North Yorkshire’s key themes such as heritage, food, drink and retail, market towns, the coast and family activities.

Tourism in North Yorkshire is worth £1.5 billion a year in the spend from domestic visitors. It accounts for 11 per cent of the county’s overall economy, and 41,200 workers are employed in the sector.

The North Yorkshire Water Park at Wykeham Lakes near Scarborough has carved out a growing reputation as a leading tourism attraction since it was launched in 2017.

The site underwent a £1.6 million revamp, which was completed in 2021 and created a new café and changing rooms, as well as expanding the activities on offer, including land-based pursuits such as a 250-metre zipwire, bushcraft sessions and puzzle rooms.

The water park’s general manager, Gareth Davies, said: “We have such a varied offer for tourism in North Yorkshire, from the coast to the moors and the dales. There is a real benefit to now have a single organisation to develop a strategy for the whole of the county, as we have so much to shout about.

“For us at the water park, it is good to hear that there will be a particular focus on promoting outdoor activities, which is definitely an area that can grow for tourism in North Yorkshire.”