About a decade ago both ‘the Hatters’ and York City were jostling for position in the National League, football’s fifth level. At the end of the 2011/12 season only two points separated the two teams. I believe that’s when York was promoted to League 2, or the fourth level of professional football in England.

Since then things have changed somewhat. However, maybe Luton’s success gives York’s team and supporters hope.

I wish Luton well as they face the Premiership ‘big beasts’. Will we see match results like Luton Town 3: Manchester City 1? Everything crossed.

Derek Reed, Middlethorpe Drive, York