I’m not really a soccer fan but couldn’t help noticing the widely-reported celebrations in Luton following Luton Town FC’s arrival in the top tier of English football. Well done. Eric Morecambe would have been proud.
About a decade ago both ‘the Hatters’ and York City were jostling for position in the National League, football’s fifth level. At the end of the 2011/12 season only two points separated the two teams. I believe that’s when York was promoted to League 2, or the fourth level of professional football in England.
Since then things have changed somewhat. However, maybe Luton’s success gives York’s team and supporters hope.
I wish Luton well as they face the Premiership ‘big beasts’. Will we see match results like Luton Town 3: Manchester City 1? Everything crossed.
Derek Reed, Middlethorpe Drive, York
