This for The Right Honourable Lord Mayor of York and Sheriff of York, the highest offices in England and Wales barring the Lord Mayor of London.

But I cannot blame the Press. This year there was no Lord Mayor's parade from the Guildhall to wherever the usual dinner and speeches were being held - for the simple fact that the Guildhall was not used for the annual meeting.

Instead everything was done in the Assembly Rooms, with a change of plan a week before. So there was nothing to photograph and report on.

Not wishing to be political about this issue I felt sorry for the new Lord Mayor and his Sheriff on what was their big day at the start of their civic year.

I hope this is not the start of a plan to downgrade the civic role in the city and that it was only a badly thought-out idea.

Brian Watson (former Lord Mayor), Beckfield Lane, Acomb, York