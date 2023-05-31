A few days went by before there was any mention about the annual meeting of City of York Council and the installing of a new Lord Mayor and Sheriff in The Press. And there were none of the usual photos with the York Guard leading the procession.
This for The Right Honourable Lord Mayor of York and Sheriff of York, the highest offices in England and Wales barring the Lord Mayor of London.
But I cannot blame the Press. This year there was no Lord Mayor's parade from the Guildhall to wherever the usual dinner and speeches were being held - for the simple fact that the Guildhall was not used for the annual meeting.
Instead everything was done in the Assembly Rooms, with a change of plan a week before. So there was nothing to photograph and report on.
Not wishing to be political about this issue I felt sorry for the new Lord Mayor and his Sheriff on what was their big day at the start of their civic year.
I hope this is not the start of a plan to downgrade the civic role in the city and that it was only a badly thought-out idea.
Brian Watson (former Lord Mayor), Beckfield Lane, Acomb, York
