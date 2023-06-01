She was 33 weeks pregnant, and had gone to the hospital for reassurance, because she'd noticed Isaak wasn't moving the way he usually did.

"But I thought I'd just get checked and then sent home - or in the worst case that they'd want to induce him early," she said.

Instead, an ultrasound revealed the devastating truth. Isaak, the little boy whose life Rebecca and her husband Richard Jacobs had been picturing together, was dead.

Rebecca admits she may never fully get over that moment.

"He had gone. I don't think you will ever fully accept that your child has died," she said.

Isaak wrapped in a blanket and looking as though he is asleep (Image: Richard and Rebecca Wilson-Jacobs)

It was January 2020. Back at home in South Bank, Rebecca and Richard, a lecturer in animation at York St John University, had the difficult job of explaining to their two-year-old daughter Evie that Isaak, the little brother she had been looking forward to meeting, would never be coming home.

They sat her down and told her in the most straightforward way they could: "Your brother has died, darling. He isn't coming home."

It's a moment conveyed with searing honesty in 'For Isaak', a new short animated film that Richard and Rebecca have made which will be officially launched at a private viewing at the York Theatre Royal this Saturday.

Rebecca admitted that people deal with profound grief such as stillbirth in different ways.

For her and Richard, it was partly by making For Isaak.

The short, six minute film is a way of honouring the son they lost. But it's more.

Made with the help of a team of friends who are animators and designers, and with the support of baby loss support charities, they hope the film will help start a public conversation about how to deal with the loss of a baby.

A mother's inconsolable grief: a scene from 'For Isaak' (Image: Richard and Rebecca Wilson-Jacobs)

The film will receive its first public showing at the 'Republic of Parenthood' event at York St John University on July 7, before being entered onto the film festival tour.

“We hope that ‘For Isaak’ speaks to those who have experienced baby loss and articulates something of the complexity of the emotions parents and siblings feel," Richard said. "We want to say something about the need to mourn a loss but also to celebrate a life."

That last point is important. Because to Richard and Rebecca, Isaak will always be their son.

Since losing Isaak, they have gone on to have another child - a little sister for Evie named Elena.

But they really are a three-child family, Richard said. "Isaak is our middle child."

Richard said losing a baby has a profound impact.

"You had expectations of the life that he was going to have and how it would unfold. You imagine the life that was ahead - and then it is just completely skewed," he said.

“After losing a child, life is never the same again," Rebecca added.

"All occasions, even the happy ones, are tinged with sadness. As a parent your outlook changes, you feel the fragility and temporary nature of things more acutely.

"Finding ways to mark Isaak’s time here is incredibly important to us, and we want to people to know of him and share his name.”

This Saturday's official launch of For Isaak is for family and friends only. But you can book a ticket to see the film at York St John University's Republic of Parenthood event on July 7 by visiting the university's website yorksj.ac.uk

'A BRAVE AND MOVING FILM'

Rebecca Wilson-Jacobs received counselling from baby loss charity Petals following the stillbirth of her son Isaak in January 2020.

She said the support she received was 'amazing'.

But while she and Richard found the support materials they were offered as bereaved parents were helpful in providing facts, information, and signposting to baby loss support, there was also something lacking - the feeling that they were not alone. Making their film For Isaak was partly an attempt to fill that gap, they say.

The six-minute film, made with traditional 2D frame by frame animation, shows the impact of loss on a mother, a father and on a little girl.

The making of the film was supported by the UK’s leading baby loss support charities, including Sands, Petals and Tommy’s.

Karen Burgess, the chief executive of Petals, said: “Stillbirth and baby loss are sadly still taboo.

“For Isaak is a brave and moving film that we hope inspires more people to have these difficult conversations and to reach out for support if they need it.”

Rowena Pailing, head of bereavement support services at Sands, added: "For Isaak is a profound and beautifully made animated film. Every experience of grief and bereavement is different and unique and this is a deeply personal response by Rebecca and Richard to the loss of their son Isaak."

If you are affected by pregnancy loss or the loss of a baby, contact Sands on 0808 164 3332 or at helpline@sands.org.uk.