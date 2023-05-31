It has submitted a planning application to City of York Council to change its office, with upstairs flat, at 59 Holgate Road, into a single, family house of four or more bedrooms.

If approved, bay, velux and dormer windows would be installed into both the front and rear of the building, including the roof. A fire escape would be removed. A front boundary wall and railings would also be installed.

Planning documents said 59 Holgate is identified as a Building of Merit and is sited next to a Grade II-listed building. It was erected in the latter half of the 19th Century and its 278.8m2 site is in the York Central Conservation Area.

They continued: “The property is illustrative of the development in Holgate during the late 19th century with high quality properties for the accommodation of local workers.

“Anecdotal evidence suggests that No.59 Holgate Road was occupied as a cobbler’s shop and dwelling in the early to mid-20th century.”

Micklegate Planning Panel has said it does not object to the proposal.

A final decision will be made by City of York Council.