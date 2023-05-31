HMRC has issued a new alert about the latest tactics being used by scammers.

Criminals use deadlines – like the tax credits renewal deadline on 31 July – to target their victims and the department is warning tax credits customers to be alert to scams that mimic government communications to make them appear genuine.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s Director General for Customer Services, said: “Tax scams come in many forms and we’re urging customers to be alert to the tactics used by fraudsters and never to let yourselves be rushed.

An example scam email sent to Tax Credit customers claiming to be HMRC (Image: HMRC)

“If someone contacts you saying they’re from HMRC and asks you to give personal information or urgently transfer money, be on your guard.

“Search ‘HMRC scams’ advice on GOV.UK to find out how to report scams and help us fight these crimes.”

Typical scam examples include:

emails or texts claiming an individual’s details aren’t up to date and that they risk losing out on payments that are due to them

emails or texts claiming that a direct debit payment hasn’t ‘gone through’

phone calls threatening arrest if people don’t immediately pay fake tax owed

claims that the victim’s national insurance number has been used in fraud

emails or texts offering spurious tax rebates or bogus grants or support

Scam messages can be convincing, and individuals may be pressured into make rushed decisions. HMRC will never ring anyone out of the blue making threats or asking them to transfer money.

HMRC is currently sending out tax credits renewal packs to customers and is reminding anyone who has not received theirs to wait until after 15 June before contacting HMRC.

An example scam email sent to Tax Credit customers claiming to be HMRC (Image: HMRC)

Customers can renew their tax credits for free via GOV.UK or the HMRC app. Help and support is available on GOV.UK to help renew tax credits claim.

HMRC is also warning people not to share their HMRC login details with anyone else.

Someone using these could steal from the account owner or make a fraudulent claim in their name and leave customers having to pay back the full value of any fraudulent repayment claim made on their behalf.

According to the National Cyber Security Centre, HMRC was the third most spoofed government body in 2022, behind the NHS and TV Licensing.

HMRC is also urging tax credits customers to be alert to misleading websites or adverts asking them to pay for government services which are free, often by charging for a connection to HMRC helplines.