EMERGENCY crews have been called to reports of a vehicle fire in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 3.41am this morning (May31) to Thirkleby near Thirsk.
A service spokesman said: "Crews from Thirsk and Easingwold attended a report of a caravan on fire.
"On arrival they found one static caravan well alight, they used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and a light portable pump to extinguish the fire and make scene safe."
