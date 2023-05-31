Police in North Yorkshire are asking for the public’s help to find wanted man, Samuel Nelson.
Mr Nelson, 30, of Sutton-in-Craven, is wanted in connection with an ongoing investigation.
Officers have carried out extensive enquiries to locate him and as part of those enquiries are now asking for the public to report any sightings of him.
Anyone who has seen him or knows where he is now is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Harrogate CID. If you have an immediate sighting, please call 999.
If you wish to remain anonymous you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Reference number 12230080409
