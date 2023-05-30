A man suffered a head injury today (May 30) after falling off his bicycle in a North Yorkshire town.
Emergency services were on the scene shortly before 1.30pm in Castlegate, Malton.
A fire crew from Malton attended the scene and provided first aid assistance until the arrival of ambulance crews.
The man was left in the care of the paramedics.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article