North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 12.24pm today (May 30) to the A19 at Alne near Easingwold after reports of a crash.

A service spokesman said: "Crews from Acomb and Huntington responded to a two vehicle crash that resulted in one woman casualty being medically trapped in one of the vehicles.

"Crews stabilised and made both vehicles safe before using hydraulic cutting gear to assist in extricating the casualty.

"The woman was transported to hospital via road ambulance suffering neck pain."