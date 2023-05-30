EMERGENCY crews have been called out to a crash after reports of a woman trapped in her vehicle.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 12.24pm today (May 30) to the A19 at Alne near Easingwold after reports of a crash.
Read next:
- Burglar strikes at York cafe
- Suspected shoplifter found with toilet roll and laundry products in York
- 'A fantastic creative guy' - fund set up to remember York man Glenn, 39
- Major road through York set to close today for three weeks
A service spokesman said: "Crews from Acomb and Huntington responded to a two vehicle crash that resulted in one woman casualty being medically trapped in one of the vehicles.
"Crews stabilised and made both vehicles safe before using hydraulic cutting gear to assist in extricating the casualty.
"The woman was transported to hospital via road ambulance suffering neck pain."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article