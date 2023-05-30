Visitors enjoyed a line-up of live demonstrations from renowned chefs, over 100 food stalls, live music, traditional fairground rides and family entertainment.

Heading up this year’s Main Stage line-up is famous face and Chef Pâtissier, Benoit Blin – as seen as a judge on Bake Off: The Professionals – who will be returning to Malton after wowing the crowds with his reverse chocolate crumble at the 2021 Malton Food Lovers Festival. This May Bank Holiday weekend, Benoit will be cooking up a storm on stage with not one but two demonstrations each day.

Also returning by popular demand is 2019 winner of the Great British Bake Off, David Atherton, who comes from Whitby and considers this to be his local food festival. This year, the star baker will be back on the Main Stage, whipping up even more delicious treats for festival goers to feast their eyes on.

In addition to those special guests, there will also be an array of amazing local producers, chefs and bakers taking to the Main Stage, including local gem, Kathryn Bumby from the Yorkshire Pasta Company, who will be bringing Italian flavours to Yorkshire’s Food Capital. Plus, Malton-legend, Gilly Robinson from Malton’s cookery school, The Cook’s Place will be creating some exciting, seasonal dishes.

Tom Naylor-Leyland, Director of Visit Malton, said: “We’re delighted to welcome the Malton Food Lovers Festival back for its 14th year, and having well-known chefs return year on year is a huge testament to Malton’s status as Yorkshire’s Food Capital.

"Last year we saw visitors flock to the town in their tens of thousands, and we expect the Spring festival to be just as popular. If you haven’t already planned your trip over to the Food Lovers Festival now's the time.”