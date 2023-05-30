As previously reported, Gary and Sarah Hudson of the Boat House, Acaster Malbis, sought to build the units on the site of Waterline Leisure at Acaster Malbis, which is currently used for boat storage and a sales yard.

Some 20 jobs would have been created by the scheme, totalling 644m2, according to the planning application submitted to City of York Council in February.

A report by council planning staff said Yorkshire Water said it objected to the scheme as the plans appeared to show the buildings would be sited over the public water supply infrastructure located within the site.

York boatyard units promise 20 new jobs

“This could seriously jeopardise Yorkshire Water's ability to maintain the public water network and is not acceptable,” it told the council.

City planners said national planning policies only allow development in the Green Belt if ‘very special circumstances’ can be shown, which the applicant had not.

They concluded: “The erection of nine industrial units and associated infrastructure constitutes inappropriate development in the Green Belt, which is harmful by definition. The proposal would lead to a loss of spatial and visual openness and would appear incongruous in this rural setting.”