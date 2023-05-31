As reported by The Press, drivers from the ASLEF union are set to walk out in the long running dispute over pay.

The union members are also on strike today (May 31).

During the ASLEF strikes no services by TransPennine Express or Northern will run, while LNER will run a reduced service.

Members of the RMT union are to walk out on Friday (June 2), when the rail operators have announced that services will run but with very limited timetables in place.

Greg Stephenson, the chair of York Pride, encouraged those planning to travel to the city by train to look at other options.

He said: “We are disappointed that train strikes have landed around our event this year but would encourage people to make alternate arrangements where possible to still travel to York Pride, further details of local travel options are available on our website (https://yorkpride.org.uk/travel/).”

York Pride last year (Image: Newsquest)

The York Pride parade - which regularly attracts thousands of people - will start from the Minster at 12pm and once again finish at the Knavesmire, where the main Pride festival event will take place.

Alternative travel arrangements to York on the day include by bus or by car.

For those travelling by bus, First York is offering an online unlimited travel ticket for the whole day for the discounted price of £3.50.

This offer applies to local busses only and is not valid for park and ride tickets.

For those driving to York for the event, park and ride facilities are available at Askham Bar, the Designer Outlet, Grimston Bar, Monks Cross, Poppleton Bar, and Rawcliffe Bar.

Drivers are warned that there will be no car parking facilities at the Knavesmire site, with just limited parking for those with a blue badge.

Those with a blue badge can simply turn up on the day showing the badge, booking is not required.

An empty York station during a previous strike

Parking on nearby streets to the Knavesmire is also restricted to resident permit holders.

Several short-term temporary road closures will be in place on the day to allow the Parade to safely pass through.

These will be signposted in advance, but drivers are urged to allow extra time if travelling through the city.

Pride flags have already gone up across the city centre as the city prepares for Saturday.

As reported previously in The Press, the event organisers have teamed up with QueerArts UK to offer a QueerArts stage, sponsored by local organisations across the city including York University and the Joseph Rowntree Foundation.

Organisers say the stage is the ‘first of its kind’ and will champion local and homegrown LGBTQ+ talent from singing, dancing, drag, burlesque, stand-up, and more.

Further information about York Pride can be found at: https://yorkpride.org.uk/