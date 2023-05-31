Dorothy Allardyce was born in May 1918, during the First World War.

She worked at Terry’s Chocolate Factory until the Second World War, but then began work at Thorp Arch as a riveter repairing panels on the Halifax Bombers, which she is "very proud" of even to this day.

Her family home in Leeman Road was bombed in the Baedeker Raid - and she always says she wouldn’t be here today if she hadn’t insisted getting into the air raid shelter in the garden as her parents wanted to hide under the kitchen table.

Dorothy pictured with her daughters on her birthday (Image: Supplied)

They were left homeless and had to rely on neighbours giving them a bed and clothes until another home was found for them.

Dorothy was married for 39 years to the late James Allardyce and has two daughters, four grandchildren, three great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Dorothy now lives independently in Garth Court in Huntington with the help of Able Carers and B-Independent.