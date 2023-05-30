The Poppleton Community Trust seeks to increase Poppleton Community Centre in Main Street, Upper Poppleton, from 971m2 to 1248.8m2, through a 1-2storey side extension.

Car parking would increase from 55 to 63 spaces, with cycling spaces up from 10 to 42 42 spaces.

The application to City of York Council says the centre, built in the 1990s, offers facilities including an internal sports hall, function rooms, kitchen, changing and showering rooms and a lounge and bar.

Since its completion, a conservatory facing the tennis courts has been added to provide a home to the resident tennis club and extra seating for the lounge.

There is growing demand for function rooms and the café is more popular, bringing a need for both to grow, which in turn would further increase café footfall, using space within the existing roof structure.

The application added: “The extension work will provide much needed additional function space that the venue clearly needs, as well as additional café space for the enjoyment of the local community. Existing spaces such as the function hall will remain as such – therefore ensuring no loss of amenity for users. The external space which is subject to the extension works serves no current use and offers no visual merit.”