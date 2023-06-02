The victim of Ryan Charles Williamson’s crimes was a child at the time, said Ian Howard, prosecuting.

She has suffered years of severe mental illness because of what was done to her.

“She feels permanently damaged,” said the prosecution barrister.

Defence barrister Nick Peacock said Williamson, now 25, was “experimenting” with sex when he carried out the offences.

Williamson, now 25, of Glenmore Drive, Norton, pleaded guilty to two charges of rape. He was jailed for two years. For the next 10 years, he will be on the sex offenders’ register and subject to a sexual harm prevention order.

The Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, said: “Sexual offending against people has enormous long term consequences for their mental health.”

After hearing a personal statement from the victim he said the effects upon her had been “devastating”.

“The consequences are such that I take the view it has to be a custodial sentence,” he said.

He reduced the jail term because of Williamson’s age at the time of the offences.

Mr Howard said the victim told the police what had happened some years later and Williamson was arrested.

Defence barrister Nick Peacock said of Williamson: “He cannot explain his thinking at the time. He puts it down to experimental behaviour.”

Williamson too had had mental health problems.

He had “basically locked himself away”, the barrister said.

He had committed no offences either before or afterwards, said Mr Peacock.