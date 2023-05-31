Team members from the veterinary group VetPartners will be joining the parade in a show of support for the LGBTQ+ community on Saturday June 3.

VetPartners, which has 11,000 team members working across veterinary practices and animal healthcare businesses across Europe and at its headquarters in Clifton Moor in York, said it is passionate about creating diverse and inclusive workplaces.

The veterinary group is one of the sponsors of this year’s York Pride and will also have a stand at the festival site, where there will be a fun competition and prizes.

On Saturday, 15 colleagues from their central support team in York will join the parade in specially created t-shirts, in the colourful annual celebration of the LGBTQ+ community and march for equality and LGBTQ+ human rights, held in the UK and across the world.

The t-shirts created for York Pride (Image: VetPartners)

VetPartners CEO Jo Malone said: “The VetPartners family has such a diverse workforce and we pride ourselves on our culture of warmth and belonging in our workplaces.

“Hatred and prejudice have no place in our practices and workplaces and, as a business that was established in and is still based in York, we want to show our support to ensure everyone feels welcome in the city.

“The veterinary profession is by nature very caring, with many LGBTQ+ colleagues, and we are passionate about diversity and inclusion, not only during Pride month but all year round.

"York Pride, and other events our colleagues are attending across the UK and Europe, are a great opportunity to join together to raise awareness and have some great fun.

“York Pride promises to be bigger and better every year, so we hope everyone enjoys a great celebration.”

The Pride parade goes from York Minster, through the city centre to the festival site on Knavesmire.

VetPartners is also organising a social media competition to help raise awareness of York Pride.

Running until June 1, followers of the VetPartners UK Instagram page are invited to post photos of their pets on their own Instagram page, tagging VetPartners UK and adding a hashtag with '#YorkPride'.

There are five categories to enter - golden oldies, tiny paws and claws, proudest pawrents, coolest cats and kittens and fanciest feathers.

Entries will be shortlisted and visitors to the VetPartners festival stand can vote for the winner on a tablet and they will receive a free Pride-themed pet bandana.

Winners of the competition will receive a pet hamper full of goodies.