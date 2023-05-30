North Yorkshire Police said officers were called to Thorpe Willoughby near Selby at around 10.26am today (May 30) to a report of a large, aggressive dog that was biting its owner.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "The dog was eventually contained in a high fenced area of a local park and the park was evacuated.

"Officers contacted a number of animal experts including veterinary practices, the RSPCA, local zoos and wildlife park to request assistance with bringing the dog safely under control.

"The dog, described as an American bull dog and weighing around 50 kilogrammes, was eventually sedated by a vet and safely moved to a kennel.

"No-one, other than the owner of the dog, was injured during the incident. Their injuries are described as bite marks."

Police officers have thanked everyone who assisted in bringing the incident to a safe conclusion.

The police number for the incident is: NYP-30052023-0126.