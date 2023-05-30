North Yorkshire Police's Neighbourhood Policing Team has worked with specialist departments to conduct a number of warrants in the Acomb area of the city.

Officers have acted on information that has been provided by members of the public and conducted three separate warrants.

At the first address, a quantity of what is believed to be a class-B drug was seized, as well as drugs paraphernalia. Two men in their 50s who are linked to the property will be interviewed as voluntary attendees in June.

At the second address, officers discovered two bags of white powder which is believed to be a class-A drug and drugs paraphernalia. Officers also found a small quantity of what is suspected to be class-C drug. A 17-year-old boy, a woman and man in their 50s will be interviewed as voluntary attendees.

At the third address a large amount of cash was discovered along with a quantity of what is suspected to be a class-A drug, a class-B drug and a class-C drug. A 22-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of possession with the intent to supply a class-A and class-B drug. They were both released under investigation.

Sergeant Ben Stevens, from the York outer Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We have executed three warrants in seven days which shows our commitment to tackling drug related crime.

“The message is clear - we will not tolerate the use of illegal drugs as we know the negative impact that it has on our communities. It often leads young vulnerable people exploited to criminality.

“We will continue working with our partner agencies to tackle crime in the area, but we need your help by reporting it."

If you have any concerns or information about drugs in your community, contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

In an emergency, always call 999.