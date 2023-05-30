There is not enough social housing to go round and the private sector is forecast to shrink as a result of the Government’s relentless war on private landlords.

As an individual already involved in providing homes to people from Ireland, Mexico, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Poland, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Latvia, Turkey, Ukraine and Zimbabwe, as well as locals, I know a thing or two about housing issues affecting both British citizens and those from abroad.

In particular, I know that I and other entrepreneurs are in no position to suddenly be able to provide significantly more housing, even if the Government had in place policies that actually encouraged us to do so, rather than policies that make us want to reduce our output.

Matthew Laverack, Architect and landlord, Lord Mayors Walk, York