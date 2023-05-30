A Mrs Fisher of 3 Gerard Avenue, Heworth, has applied to City of York Council to create two one-bed flats on the 260m2 site of the former Butchers Block at the same address.

The planning application said there would be one flat to the front of the property and one to the rear. Each Each flat would have one bedroom, a kitchen/living area and a bathroom. The front flat would have access from a new front door and the rear flat, a new access at the side.

The Butcher’s Block closed on October 22 last year after 16 years of trading.

Owners Matt Cross and Jess Scott, aged 50 and 44 respectively, said at the time they were “going on to new adventures, taking life a bit easier.”

They added: “Running the shop is more than a full-time job for us both, demanding a huge commitment of our time and focus. We are looking forward to spending some more time with family & friends now.”