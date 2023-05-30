It beggars belief that the water companies who have been milking us for years have the audacity to expect their customers to pay to update infrastructure. Another spectacular privatisation.
But an even more disturbing aspect is that the Labour Party seems to be showing no interest in nationalising these companies.
We have the worst of both worlds: privatised companies treating us as ATMs, and a Labour Party morphing into Tories.
Brian Ledger, Copmanthorpe
