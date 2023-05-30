North Homes seek to create four independent supported living units at the former Acomb Learning Disability Units at 4-6 Oak Rise, York.

North Homes is taking over the ownership of the 0.19ha site from NHS Property Services as the building became vacant in January 2022.

The housing association says there is much need for such people with autism or learning disabilities. The city needs more accommodation for them and York’s high housing costs means few opportunities to create such housing.

The application said: “The property is ideally located to make good use of the local support services, including the Community Learning Disability Team who will be on hand to proactively support the individuals.

“Living in the safe environment with additional specialist support available locally will enable any exacerbation of mental health conditions to be managed in the individuals own home and local environment.”

It will also allow for flexibility in staffing should an individual’s needs change and be a more efficient use of resources, the application added.

City of York Council has yet to determine the application.