A SUSPECTED shoplifter is to appear in court following the theft of large amounts of toilet roll and laundry products.
North Yorkshire Police say that on Saturday afternoon (May 27) their operational support unit officers were on patrol when the force control room alerted the team to a vehicle near Monks Cross in York that was linked to shop theft.
Read next:
- Burglar strikes at York cafe
- 'A fantastic creative guy' - fund set up to remember York man Glenn, 39
- Major road through York set to close today for three weeks
A police spokesman said: "Officers located the vehicle and on searching it found large quantity of suspected stolen goods including laundry capsules, dishwasher tablets and toilet roll.
"Three men were arrested on suspicion of theft and possession of criminal property."
A 29-year-old man and a 38-year-old man were issued with an adult caution.
A 42-year-old man was charged with theft and will appear in court next month.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article