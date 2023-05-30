North Yorkshire Police say that on Saturday afternoon (May 27) their operational support unit officers were on patrol when the force control room alerted the team to a vehicle near Monks Cross in York that was linked to shop theft.

A police spokesman said: "Officers located the vehicle and on searching it found large quantity of suspected stolen goods including laundry capsules, dishwasher tablets and toilet roll.

"Three men were arrested on suspicion of theft and possession of criminal property."

A 29-year-old man and a 38-year-old man were issued with an adult caution.

A 42-year-old man was charged with theft and will appear in court next month.