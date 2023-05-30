A Mr C Stubbs seeks to demolish the existing commercial units, which previously contained 764 Taxis, for the development.

His resubmission, replaces plans for six flats on the 195m2 site, at 11 Roland Court, Huntington, which were refused earlier this year by City of York Council.

Opponents said the earlier scheme was of a cramped design and layout, was over development, out of character and lacked enough parking.

Huntington taxi office flats plan refused

The latest application says the flats contain parking for two cars, plus four cycle spaces. The building would be in red brick, similar to others in the area, and would be no more than two storeys high . The previous scheme, that was refused, was three storeys. The site would also be landscaped.

However, objecting to the application, neighbour Miss Emma Stapleton has told City of York Council that even though the scheme has been amended, she still objects to the scheme, saying the first floor still overlooks her garden and harms her privacy.