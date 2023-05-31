Pupils from Outwood Primary Academy Alne took part in the event, which was organised by the Brownlee Foundation.

Founded by Olympic medal-winning triathletes Alistair and Jonny Brownlee in 2014, the Brownlee Foundation aims to inspire children from all backgrounds to enjoy sport, encouraging them to lead active lifestyles and benefit from the opportunities sport provides.

This month the foundation celebrated a milestone achievement as it welcomed its 50,000th child to participate in their free triathlon events.

Pupils from Outwood Primary Academy Bell Lane in Pontefract also took part in the mini-triathlon event.

The events are free for primary schools and are aimed at Key Stage 2 pupils, enabling them to try something new and have fun being active in sports.

Since its inception in 2014, the foundation has grown to deliver 14 events across the UK annually, giving thousands of children an introduction to the three elements of triathlon – swimming, cycling and running – in a non-competitive environment.

Michelle Dawson, principal at Outwood Primary Academy Alne, said: "This is the third time the children have had the opportunity to participate. It's a fantastic event and motivates them to try new sports and learn new skills.”

The main ethos of the Brownlee Foundation is to introduce children to elements of triathlon in the hope that they have a fun, positive experience and would like to do more.

All equipment is provided to ensure all children can participate.

Each child is gifted with a commemorative t-shirt before the event and receives a medal and goody bag when they cross the finish line.

When asked about their participation, Sam, Year 4 pupil said: “It was amazing, we had great fun. My favourite part was the run.”

Nyla, also in Year 4, added: “I loved getting given a t-shirt. Trying to put it on when we were wet from the swim was funny.”

Alistair Brownlee MBE, the winner of gold medals in the Triathlon at the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games and a member of the board of directors for Outwood Grange Academies Trust, said: “Back in 2014, I don’t think Jonny or I imagined the impact the Brownlee Foundation could have.

Alistair Brownlee with his gold medal for the Men’s Triathlon (Image: Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

“We just wanted as many young people as possible to experience triathlon – a sport we are both passionate about and continue to enjoy.

“We always said we’d be delighted if each event inspires a handful of people to take up regular activity, so reaching a milestone like this is unbelievable.”

With support from dedicated volunteers from local sports clubs, councils, companies and schools, 50 events have now taken place through the Brownlee Foundation.

More information about the Brownlee Foundation can be found at: https://www.thebrownleefoundation.org/